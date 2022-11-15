Support us
Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Zelensky: Russia has deported 11,000 Ukrainian children

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 15, 2022 1:37 am
During his nightly address, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that according to official data, Russian forces have deported almost 11,000 Ukrainian children to Russia. 

Zelensky also said the list includes children the Ukrainian government knows about, but that the figure is actually higher. 

"In order to return all the deportees, we will need the power of the whole world," Zelensky said. 

