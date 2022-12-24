Morawiecki in Kyiv: 'This war will end when each house, each school, each hospital and each road is reclaimed'

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrived in Kyiv on Nov. 26, the day Ukraine commemorates the victims of the Holodomor — the man-made famine of Ukrainians ordered by the Soviet authorities, which killed millions in 1932-1933. (Kancelaria Premiera)

Denys Shmyhal, Mateusz Morawiecki, and Ingrida Simonyte met in Kyiv on Nov. 26 as part of the “Lublin Triangle” meeting, the regional partnership established by Ukraine, Poland, and Lithuania in July 2020.

“Today's meeting proved once again that we have a common vision in terms of resistance to Russian aggression and Ukraine’s imminent victory,” Shmyhal said on Twitter.

“We talked about military aid and rebuilding Ukraine. We condemned Russia's ongoing attacks and war crimes. Grateful to Poland and Lithuania for their readiness to intensify the discussion on inviting Ukraine to negotiate its joining NATO,” he added.

“Europe has noticed the threat from Russia too late, which is why today we cannot procrastinate with providing help to Ukraine. This war will end when each house, each school, each hospital, and each road is reclaimed,” Morawiecki said, according to his press service.

According to Morawiecki, trilateral cooperation also discussed African and Asian countries that “face the threat of famine” because of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The food crisis began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the blockade of Kyiv's Black Sea ports. The blockade resulted in a halt in grain shipments via the Black Sea.

In July, Ukraine, Russia, Turkey, and the UN struck a deal to unblock grain exports, called the Black Sea Grain Initiative.

“The Russian blockade of Ukrainian ports is really a blockade of humanity and human instincts,” Morawiecki said. “Ukraine, together with Poland and Lithuania and our European partners, are doing our best to unblock these ports and help export Ukrainian grain to Africa and the Middle East.”

Earlier, Morawiecki commemorated the victims of the Holodomor — the man-made famine of Ukrainians ordered by the Soviet authorities, which killed millions in 1932-1933. Ukraine annually commemorates the Holodomor victims on the fourth Saturday of November. This year, the day falls on Nov. 26.