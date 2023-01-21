Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, January 21, 2023

Moldovan foreign minister: Ukraine’s victory could lead to Russia’s exit from Transnistria

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 21, 2023 3:42 pm
Moldova wants and expects Russia’s defeat in Ukraine for Russian troops to withdraw “through peaceful means” from occupied Transnistria, Nicu Popescu, Moldova’s foreign minister, told Vocea Basarabiei on Jan. 19.

“We are all waiting for Ukraine’s victory, which will allow us in this new context to continue our work on the peaceful settlement of the Transnistrian conflict,” he said.

Transnistria, populated by Moldovans, Ukrainians, and Russians, proclaimed independence in 1991, but it has not been recognized by any state.

Russia, which backed Transnistria, invaded Moldova shortly after, permanently deploying troops in the breakaway region.

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has called Russia’s military presence in Transnistria illegitimate and called for the withdrawal of Russian troops.

As of May 2022, Transnistria’s army comprised about 7,500 troops, and it may also draft more troops if mobilization is announced. Meanwhile, Russia has a mere 1,700 troops in Transnistria.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

