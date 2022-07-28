Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, July 28, 2022

externalMinistry of Defense: Ukraine implements weapons monitoring

This item is part of our running news digest

July 28, 2022 4:15 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on the weapons oversight and monitoring cooperation between Ukraine and western partners on Facebook on July 27. “In addition to international, national, departmental mechanisms of monitoring the use of foreign weapons, Ukraine also has the parliament control in this sensitive area,” Maliar wrote. She also reported that Ukrainian and American professionals are working on an additional control system that will soon be fully implemented.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok