Ministry of Defense: Ukraine implements weapons monitoring
July 28, 2022 4:15 am
Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar reported on the weapons oversight and monitoring cooperation between Ukraine and western partners on Facebook on July 27. “In addition to international, national, departmental mechanisms of monitoring the use of foreign weapons, Ukraine also has the parliament control in this sensitive area,” Maliar wrote. She also reported that Ukrainian and American professionals are working on an additional control system that will soon be fully implemented.