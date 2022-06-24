Ministry: French citizen killed during fighting in Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 3, 2022 8:56 pm
France's Foreign Ministry did not specify any details on why the man was in Ukraine or when and where he was killed.
This item is part of our running news digest
France's Foreign Ministry did not specify any details on why the man was in Ukraine or when and where he was killed.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.