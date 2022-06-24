Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalMinistry: French citizen killed during fighting in Ukraine.

This item is part of our running news digest

June 3, 2022 8:56 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

France's Foreign Ministry did not specify any details on why the man was in Ukraine or when and where he was killed.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok