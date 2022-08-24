Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 24, 2022 2:53 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian collaborator Ivan Sushko, the Russian-appointed head of the occupied village of Mykhailivka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, was killed by a car bomb on Aug. 24, another Russian collaborator Vladimir Rogov wrote on his Telegram channel. According to Rogov, an explosive device was placed under the seat of the car. Sushko was taken to the hospital where he died soon after.

