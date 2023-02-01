Media: EU to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers

The European Union plans to train 30,000 Ukrainian soldiers in total, double the initial 15,000 goal, some EU officials announced on Feb. 1, according to German media Redaktzions Netzwerk Deutschland.

The training will take place in Germany, Poland, and other EU countries, according to the report. It is not clear what is the timeframe for this training.

Germany’s Bundeswehr plans to offer combat training for companies and tactical exercises, the RND reported, as well as medical and weapon system training.so

Earlier on Jan. 27, Ukrainian soldiers arrived in Germany to train to operate the Marder infantry fighting vehicle, according to Deutsche Welle.

