McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine in coming months.
August 11, 2022 4:12 pm
The company said on Aug. 11 that it would begin gradually reopening some restaurants in Kyiv, and western Ukraine. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba welcomed the decision. "It's not just about the Big Macs that millions of Ukrainians miss so much. A return of a large American company signals to international businesses that it's possible to work in Ukraine, even despite the war," Kuleba said. McDonald's had 109 open restaurants in Ukraine before Russia's full-scale invasion.