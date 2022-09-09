Mayor: Russian forces shell Kharkiv on Sept. 9
September 9, 2022 6:10 am
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported that Russian shelling in the Saltivskyi District damaged an educational institution overnight on Sept. 9. The State Emergency Service is working on the scene. There is no information on casualties yet.
