Macron: Ukraine-Russia negotiations should resume under Kyiv’s conditions

French President Emmanuel Macron said at the COP27 climate summit that it would be necessary to return to Russia-Ukraine negotiations “at some point,” adding that it should be done “under conditions and at a time chosen by Ukraine,” according to TFI INFO.

Earlier on Nov. 7, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address that he was ready to hold negotiations with Russia only on conditions of the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity in compliance with the UN charter, compensation for damages, as well as the punishment of all those involved in war crimes committed in Ukraine.

On Nov. 5, the Washington Post reported that the Biden administration was privately urging Ukraine’s leadership to demonstrate its readiness to start negotiations with Russia so that Western countries could keep supporting Ukraine.