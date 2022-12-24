Luxembourg donates 6 Czech-made drones to Ukraine
November 26, 2022 7:46 pm
Luxembourg has donated six Primoco UAV One 150 drones to Ukraine’s military, according to the Ukrainian Military Center think tank, citing Luxembourg’s Defense Ministry. On Nov. 21, Luxembourg’s Defense Minister Francois Bausch said the country will send additional High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) to “strengthen Ukraine in exercising its right to self-defense.”
We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.