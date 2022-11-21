Luxembourg to supply off-road vehicles to Ukrainian military

Luxembourg will send additional High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles (HMMWV) to “strengthen Ukraine in exercising its right to self-defense,” the country’s Defense Minister Francois Bausch said on Nov. 21.

According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Luxembourg allocated 15% of its defense budget to support Ukrainian Armed Forces. He said this after the meeting with Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bethel, who visited Kyiv on June 21.