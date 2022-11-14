Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Monday, November 14, 2022

Lithuania sends armored vehicles, ammunition to Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 14, 2022 3:27 pm
Share

Ukraine has received a new batch of military aid from Lithuania, Lithuania’s Defense Minister Arvydas Anusauskas said on Nov. 14.

The package includes 12 M113 armored personnel carriers, 10 of which are armed with 120 mm self-propelled mortars and two are equipped with fire control radars.

“Lithuania fulfills its obligations, and now (a total of) 62 M113 of different purposes have been sent to Ukraine,” Anusauskas said.

Lithuania has also been repairing German-made PzH2000 howitzers that Ukraine is using on the battlefield. Anusauskas earlier reported that the first two artillery pieces were repaired as of Oct. 29, adding that his country would fix at least 12 more. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK