Lithuania to repair at least 12 Ukrainian PzH2000 howitzers

October 29, 2022 1:29 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Two PzH2000 155mm self-propelled artillery pieces are already on the way back to Ukraine after being repaired in Lithuania, with another two damaged howitzers currently being shipped to Lithuania, the country's Defense Minister Arvydas Anušauskas wrote on Twitter.

Many of Ukraine's artillery pieces, especially the prized and highly-accurate NATO standard howitzers like the PzH2000, are in great need of maintenance due to their extremely high use rate on the battlefield. The scheme to repair the German-made howitzers, of which 22 have been delivered to Ukraine in total, was initially announced by Vilnius on Sept. 15.

