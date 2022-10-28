Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

October 28, 2022
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that Kyiv is facing an electricity shortage of around 20% to 50%. He added that the restoration of normal electricity supply may soon be possible, provided Russia does not continue to target Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. According to Klitschko, Kyiv has received new air defense equipment, which he hopes means “there will be no more (Russian) attacks and provocations with kamikaze drones.”

