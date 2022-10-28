Kyiv Mayor: Regular electricity supply to Kyiv likely restored in 2-3 weeks
October 28, 2022 5:47 pm
Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that Kyiv is facing an electricity shortage of around 20% to 50%. He added that the restoration of normal electricity supply may soon be possible, provided Russia does not continue to target Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. According to Klitschko, Kyiv has received new air defense equipment, which he hopes means “there will be no more (Russian) attacks and provocations with kamikaze drones.”
