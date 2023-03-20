Kyiv City Military Administration reduces curfew hours

The Kyiv City Military Administration said on March 20 that its head Serhiy Popko had signed an order to reduce curfew hours in Kyiv.

Starting from March 26, the curfew will be in force from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m.

Before the order, the curfew began at 11 p.m. It was imposed in February 2022 as a result of Russia's full-scale invasion.

A statement from Popko said that the decision had been made taking into account the need to improve the lives of local residents without overlooking wartime safety measures.

When the plan to reduce curfew was first announced on March 17, Poko warned that security measures could be strengthened if the threat level against Kyiv increases, which remains a possibility for as long as the war continues.



