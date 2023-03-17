Official: Curfew hours to be reduced in Kyiv

Kyiv City Military Administration will reduce the curfew in the capital by one hour, "most likely" starting from March 26, said the administration's head Serhii Popko.

The curfew will last from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. every day, compared to the current period of 11-5 a.m., according to Popko.

The new curfew period will reportedly allow to increase the public transport's running time, help "reduce social tension," increase production levels and create new jobs in Kyiv.

Service sector enterprises in the city will also be able to extend their working hours under the new curfew rules, the administration's chief said.

However, Popko added that as Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is raging, threats to the capital and its residents still exist, which means security measures may be strengthened in the future if needed.

Shortly after Popko's statement, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko told the Ukrainska Pravda publication that the city's metro and ground public transport would work an hour longer under the new curfew rules.

The mayor added that shops, shopping centers, and restaurants would also extend their hours — considering the time needed for their workers to get home before the curfew begins.

According to Klitschko, the curfew will also be reduced in Kyiv Oblast and last the same hours as in the capital.

During the curfew, residents are forbidden to be outside and in other public places, as well as to move by vehicle or on foot.

If a person is on the street during the prohibited time, the curfew patrol has the right to detain them, check the ID, and ask for the reason for violating it.