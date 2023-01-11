Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

10 Norway-donated bridges to be installed in liberated parts of Ukraine

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 11, 2023 8:56 pm
Ukraine's Ministry of Infrastructure reported on Jan. 11 that Norway had sent 10 bridges worth over $3 million to Ukraine in December. The first trucks with this aid have already arrived.

The bridges will be installed as temporary constructions in the liberated parts of Ukraine to allow the movement of heavy vehicles with humanitarian aid and ambulances, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Norway became the third country that provides roadway infrastructure aid to Ukraine. Previously, France and the Czech Republic have also donated temporary bridges.

The ministry also noted that in the near future, Ukraine is expecting bridges from Sweden and another batch from the Czech Republic.

