The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “is unlikely to overcome fundamental structural challenges” as Russia attempts to mobilize a large number of people to continue its invasion of Ukraine. “The Russian Armed Forces have not been setting conditions for an effective large-scale mobilization since at least 2008 and have not been building the kind of reserve force needed for a snap mobilization intended to produce immediate effects on the battlefield. There are no rapid solutions to these problems,” reads the report.