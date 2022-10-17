Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalISW: Russia "unlikely to overcome fundamental structural challenges" with mobilization.

September 26, 2022 9:07 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Institute for the Study of War reports that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin “is unlikely to overcome fundamental structural challenges” as Russia attempts to mobilize a large number of people to continue its invasion of Ukraine. “The Russian Armed Forces have not been setting conditions for an effective large-scale mobilization since at least 2008 and have not been building the kind of reserve force needed for a snap mobilization intended to produce immediate effects on the battlefield. There are no rapid solutions to these problems,” reads the report.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
