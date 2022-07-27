Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Institute for the Study of War: Kremlin may use nuclear threats to deter Ukrainian counteroffensive

July 20, 2022 7:59 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported on July 19 that Russia may seek to annex temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory, after which it may leverage nuclear threats, citing the ability to use nuclear weapons to defend so-called Russian territory. The ISW also reported that the Kremlin is receiving increasing pressure from Russian war hawks to define Russia’s actions as a war, undergo general mobilization, and expand territorial goals.

