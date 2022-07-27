Institute for the Study of War: Kremlin may use nuclear threats to deter Ukrainian counteroffensive
This item is part of our running news digest
July 20, 2022 7:59 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The U.S. think tank reported on July 19 that Russia may seek to annex temporarily occupied Ukrainian territory, after which it may leverage nuclear threats, citing the ability to use nuclear weapons to defend so-called Russian territory. The ISW also reported that the Kremlin is receiving increasing pressure from Russian war hawks to define Russia’s actions as a war, undergo general mobilization, and expand territorial goals.