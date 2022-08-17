Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 17, 2022 6:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The U.S. think tank reported that the explosions near Russian positions in and around Crimea on Aug. 16 are “likely part of a coherent Ukrainian counter-offensive to regain control of the west bank of the Dnipro River.” While Ukraine has not confirmed involvement, the ISW suggests Ukraine’s targeting of Russian positions in Crimea is consistent with other efforts to disrupt Russian supply lines directly supporting Russian forces further within Ukraine. 

