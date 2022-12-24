Governor: Russia's attack on Kherson kills 1, injures 1 on Nov. 30

On the morning of Nov. 30, Russian forces shelled the liberated southern city of Kherson, according to Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

The attack killed a 70-year-old woman and injured a 64-year-old man, the official reported.

He added that several residential buildings, medical facilities, and a gas pipeline were damaged as a result of the Russian attack.

On Nov. 28, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian forces fired 258 times at 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past week.

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast have intensified since Ukraine liberated the city and other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River earlier in November.

Many residents who survived the Russian occupation are now leaving their homes due to the ongoing danger of shelling.

Between Nov. 20-25, a total of 15 people, including a child, were killed in Kherson by Russian attacks, while 35 were wounded, according to Halyna Luhova, head of the Kherson city council.

