Saturday, December 24, 2022

Zelensky: Russia attacked Kherson Oblast 258 times over past week.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 28, 2022 11:43 pm
President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address that Russian forces fired 258 times at 30 settlements in Kherson Oblast over the past week. 

He added that Russian troops also damaged a pumping station providing water to Mykolaiv. 

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast have intensified since Ukraine liberated the regional capital and other areas on the west bank of the Dnipro River earlier in November. 

Many residents who survived the Russian occupation are now leaving their homes due to the ongoing danger of shelling. 

Between Nov. 20-25, a total of 15 people, including a child, were killed in Kherson by Russian shelling, while 35 were wounded, according to Halyna Luhova, head of the Kherson city council. 

