Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Russia's air defense downs 4 missiles in Belgorod region

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 13, 2023 6:18 am
Share

Belgorod Oblast Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov claimed via Telegram that Russian forces shot down four missiles over the Russian region and its capital on March 13, wounding at least one person.

"At this time, one person is known to have been injured," the governor said. "There is also damage from rocket debris in two residential buildings." 

Emergency services have been called to the site of the attack, according to the governor. 

He did not provide any further information or clarify whether the missiles were Ukrainian in origin or Russian weaponry that had veered off trajectory.

Belgorod borders Ukraine's Kharkiv Oblast and has frequently come under fire since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK