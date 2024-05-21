Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, State Judiciary Administration, Security Service of Ukraine, NABU, Judiciary, Corruption, Ukraine
Edit post

Law enforcement agencies search State Judicial Administration premises

by Martin Fornusek May 21, 2024 1:01 PM 1 min read
An SBU officer. Illustrative purposes only. (SBU)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

Officers of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) are carrying out searches at the premises of the State Judicial Administration, the judicial body announced on May 21.

The searches are connected to possible criminal conduct of the administration's Information Technologies Department employees during a tender process, according to the statement.

"The State Judicial Administration has zero tolerance for corruption and will in every way support the work of law enforcement agencies to establish the truth and bring the guilty to justice," the news release said.

NABU and the SBU made no public announcements at the time of the publication.

No further details were provided at the moment.

The State Judicial Administration mentioned in its press release that in February, the director of the administration's IT department was reprimanded over disciplinary offenses. The statement did not explicitly link the case to the May 21 searches.

Top judicial official, previously accused of holding Russian citizenship, resigns
The High Qualification Commission, one of Ukraine’s key judicial bodies, approved on March 27 the request of its chair Roman Ihnatov to be dismissed from the commission.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:24 AM

Russian delegation arrives in North Korea.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, these military ties are increasingly a "two-way street," in which North Korea provides Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine.
8:33 AM

German FM in Kyiv: Germany's air defense initiative collects close to 1 billion euros.

Upon her arrival, Baerbock underscored Ukraine's need for air defenses to help repel Russian aerial attacks. "That's why, together with Defense Minister (Boris) Pistorius, I launched a global initiative for more air defense. Almost a billion euros have now been raised to provide additional support for the Ukrainian air defense forces, and we are working intensively to ensure that there is even more," she said.
11:25 PM

Every Western decision is late by a year, says Zelensky.

Western partners have been deliberating key decisions on military assistance for Ukraine for "too long," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 20 in an interview with Reuters. The president described the delivery of aid, particularly badly needed air defense, as "one big step forward, but before that, two steps back."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.