10 Ukrainian soldiers complete F-16 maintenance training in Netherlands

by Kateryna Denisova May 21, 2024 12:39 PM 2 min read
A Norwegian F-16 jet lands in Denmark as part of a training program for Ukrainian pilots on Jan. 5, 2024. (Norwegian Air Force/X)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Ten Ukrainian soldiers had completed training for the F-16 aircraft maintenance in the Netherlands, the Dutch Defense Ministry announced on May 21.

The Netherlands has pledged to deliver 24 of its fourth-generation U.S.-made jets to Ukraine as Kyiv seeks to bolster its Air Force.

The soldiers practiced servicing all the important parts for a fighter pilot, including oxygen systems, helmets, and parachutes on board, the ministry said. The training also included assembling and testing an emergency rescue package.

"The F-16 pilots basically trust their lives to the military personnel who maintain the aircraft. When they take off, they know that they can rely on the knowledge and skills of these people and that the aircraft is in working order," the Dutch ministry said.

The Netherlands plans to start delivering its F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine this autumn, Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said in early May.

Denmark, Norway, and Belgium have also pledged to supply Ukraine with dozens of F-16 jets.

Denmark, the Netherlands, and the U.S. have led an international coalition established last year to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets and train Ukrainian pilots. Several countries have also made some of their F-16 jets available for training Ukrainian pilots.

CNN reported in February that the first group of Ukrainian pilots is scheduled to complete U.S.-led training on F-16 fighter jets by this summer.

Author: Kateryna Denisova
