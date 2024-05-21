Skip to content
Tucker Carlson launches new show on Russian TV

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk May 21, 2024 6:29 PM 1 min read
U.S. far-right political commentator Tucker Carlson speaking at an event in Esztergom, Hungary on Aug. 7, 2021. (Janos Kummer/Getty Images)
U.S. far-right political commentator and conspiracy theorist Tucker Carlson launched a new television show in collaboration with the Russian state television network Rossiya 24, with the first episode being available online on May 21.

Carlson, a former host on Fox News, has been criticized for making controversial comments on air and social media, characterized by some as being nativist, racist, and pushing talking points that echo Russian propaganda.

Rossiya 24's website has Carlson's first episode about the dangers of ticks and Lyme disease available to watch online. It also has previous episodes from Carlson's own online media platform, such as interviews with far-right Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, accessible with Russian dubbing.

Carlson traveled to Moscow in February to interview Russian President Vladimir Putin, becoming the first Western media figure to do so since the beginning of the full-scale war.

The interview was widely panned in the West, as Carlson declined to ask Putin tough questions or follow up on Putin's repeated false claims or justifications for Russia's full-scale war.  

Opinion: Tucker Carlson visiting Moscow is like touring Berlin in 1940
Former Fox News anchor and far-right commentator Tucker Carlson recently completed his speaking tour of Canada. Apparently, he wants to “liberate” us from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Carlson is now visiting Moscow to convene with the paragon of freedom and democracy himself: Russian President Vla…
The Kyiv IndependentGeorge Monastiriakos
