Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Ukrainians, Attack, Ukraine
Edit post

Media: 15-year-old Ukrainian boy stabbed in Germany

by Kateryna Denisova May 21, 2024 11:39 AM 1 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Those against the rise of the far-right gather for a rally on Jan. 27, 2024, in Gera, Germany. Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to the streets across Germany to protest against the AfD following the recent revelation that high-ranking AfD members met with far-right extremists at a villa in Potsdam last November. (Jens Schlueter/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

A 15-year-old Ukrainian boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed in the German city of Dortmund on May 19, the tabloid Bild reported on May 20.

The teenager and two of his friends started talking to the girls, after which an argument with another group of young men broke out, according to Bild. The quarrel reportedly escalated into a fight, during which the Ukrainian was stabbed in the neck and upper body.

The injured boy walked a kilometer before losing consciousness and was hospitalized soon after, Bild wrote. He was no longer in life-threatening condition as of May 20, the local police said.

The German police's statement did not mention the victim's nationality but said he was from the German town of Arnsberg, suggesting he was a resident of Germany.

The attackers reportedly fled from the scene. German law enforcement launched an investigation into the incident.

German police reported in February about the street knife attack on two Ukrainian basketball players in Germany. Seventeen-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov and 18-year-old Artem Kozachenko died in hospital due to injuries. The suspects were reportedly detained.

According to the Kyiv Basketball Federation, the attackers may have been motivated by hatred toward Ukraine. However, the German police do not believe the attack had a political motive, t-online reported.

Russian stabbed to death two Ukrainian soldiers in Germany
The men born in 1987 and 2001 were in a medical rehabilitation in Germany.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova

Author: Kateryna Denisova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
9:24 AM

Russian delegation arrives in North Korea.

According to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, these military ties are increasingly a "two-way street," in which North Korea provides Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine.
8:33 AM

German FM in Kyiv: Germany's air defense initiative collects close to 1 billion euros.

Upon her arrival, Baerbock underscored Ukraine's need for air defenses to help repel Russian aerial attacks. "That's why, together with Defense Minister (Boris) Pistorius, I launched a global initiative for more air defense. Almost a billion euros have now been raised to provide additional support for the Ukrainian air defense forces, and we are working intensively to ensure that there is even more," she said.
11:25 PM

Every Western decision is late by a year, says Zelensky.

Western partners have been deliberating key decisions on military assistance for Ukraine for "too long," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 20 in an interview with Reuters. The president described the delivery of aid, particularly badly needed air defense, as "one big step forward, but before that, two steps back."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.