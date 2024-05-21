Media: 15-year-old Ukrainian boy stabbed in Germany

This audio is created with AI assistance

A 15-year-old Ukrainian boy was hospitalized with serious injuries after being stabbed in the German city of Dortmund on May 19, the tabloid Bild reported on May 20.

The teenager and two of his friends started talking to the girls, after which an argument with another group of young men broke out, according to Bild. The quarrel reportedly escalated into a fight, during which the Ukrainian was stabbed in the neck and upper body.

The injured boy walked a kilometer before losing consciousness and was hospitalized soon after, Bild wrote. He was no longer in life-threatening condition as of May 20, the local police said.

The German police's statement did not mention the victim's nationality but said he was from the German town of Arnsberg, suggesting he was a resident of Germany.

The attackers reportedly fled from the scene. German law enforcement launched an investigation into the incident.

German police reported in February about the street knife attack on two Ukrainian basketball players in Germany. Seventeen-year-old Volodymyr Yermakov and 18-year-old Artem Kozachenko died in hospital due to injuries. The suspects were reportedly detained.

According to the Kyiv Basketball Federation, the attackers may have been motivated by hatred toward Ukraine. However, the German police do not believe the attack had a political motive, t-online reported.