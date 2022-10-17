Governor: Russian military strikes Zaporizhzhia, hits infrastructure on Sept. 22
September 23, 2022 1:39 am
Zaporizhzhia Oblast Governor Oleksandr Starukh reported late on Sept. 22 that Russian forces launched around 10 projectiles and hit infrastructure. There is no information on casualties and damages available at the moment.
