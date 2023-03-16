Governor: Russian landmine injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

A 63-year-old resident of the Snizhkivka village near Kharkiv Oblast’s Izium was injured in an explosion caused by a Russian anti-personnel mine, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 7.

The victim stepped on the PFM-1 landmine, also known as Butterfly Mine, in his yard and received a shrapnel wound, according to Syniehubov.

The oblast governor urged locals to be more careful as mines left by Russian troops remain a serious danger in Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian forces liberated Izium and most of the region in September after about six months of Russian occupation.

Earlier the same day, Syniehubov said that emergency services had demined 96 explosive objects in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours.

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, nearly one-third of Ukraine, including liberated and occupied territories, remains mined as of March 1.

