Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Russian landmine injures 1 in Kharkiv Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 7, 2023 8:15 pm
Share

A 63-year-old resident of the Snizhkivka village near Kharkiv Oblast’s Izium was injured in an explosion caused by a Russian anti-personnel mine, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on March 7. 

The victim stepped on the PFM-1 landmine, also known as Butterfly Mine, in his yard and received a shrapnel wound, according to Syniehubov. 

The oblast governor urged locals to be more careful as mines left by Russian troops remain a serious danger in Kharkiv Oblast. 

Ukrainian forces liberated Izium and most of the region in September after about six months of Russian occupation.

Earlier the same day, Syniehubov said that emergency services had demined 96 explosive objects in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours. 

According to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, nearly one-third of Ukraine, including liberated and occupied territories, remains mined as of March 1.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK