1 killed, 11 injured in Russia attacks across four Ukrainian regions over past day.

Officials reported Russian attacks in several Ukrainian including Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts over March 6, resulting in a total of one civilian death, eleven injuries, and multiple counts of property damage.

Russians shelled settlements in Kharkiv, Kupiansk, and Chuhuiv districts in Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

At least four residential buildings, outbuildings, a garage, and the fire station were damaged in the village of Kozacha Lopan, located in Kharkiv district, when Russians opened fire with multiple rocket launchers.

An educational institution was damaged by shelling in the village of Lyman, Chuhuiv district. Residential buildings were also destroyed in the town of Vovchansk on the Russian border. According to Syniehubov, there were no casualties.

Furthermore, emergency services demined 96 explosive objects, and demining efforts continue throughout Kharkiv Oblast. There were no casualties, Syniehubov said.

According to Kherson Oblast authorities, Russian forces attacked settlements over the past 24 hours a total of 65 times, using almost 360 shells from mortars, as well as multiple-rocket launchers, artillery, tanks, and drones.

Four people from Kherson Oblast sustained injuries of varying degrees due to the attacks.

One person was killed and 7 were injured in Donetsk Oblast over the past 24 hours, according to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, causing damage to local infrastructure.

Avdiivka was shelled "chaotically" throughout the night, and Russia launched an air strike and 2 "massive" artillery strikes in the morning, hitting residential buildings. Various settlements near Soledar, Mariinka, and Bakhmut were also targeted, Kyrylenko said.

Russian forces shelled multiple settlements as well as the positions of Ukrainian forces 109 times in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the Zaporizhzhia Oblast military administration. Officials received 26 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure.