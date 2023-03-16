Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Interior Minister: 30% of Ukraine, including occupied territories, mined

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 1, 2023 9:59 pm
Share

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on television that nearly one-third of Ukraine, including liberated and occupied territories, remains mined as of March 1. 

According to Klymenko, the longer the Russian occupation of certain territory lasts, the harder it is to demine it, as it most likely means that more hidden mines have been left behind.

After the Ukrainian forces liberated part of the southern Ukrainian Kherson Oblast in November, the oblast's governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said that Russian troops had mined "nearly everything" in Kherson city.

As of Dec. 11, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service has located and removed more than 300,000 explosive devices since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion in February 2022. They additionally stated that after the war, Ukraine would need at least 10 years to demine its territories. 

Also in December, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that Ukraine was "the largest minefield in the world."

Shmyhal also said on Feb. 11 that Ukraine would create a centralized demining hub tasked to process information on the needs for demining provided by ministries, regional administrations, partner countries, and international organizations.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK