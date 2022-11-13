Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Sunday, November 13, 2022

Governor: Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injure 2.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskNovember 13, 2022 7:29 am
Share

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russia shelled the city of Nikopol as well as Marhanets community overnight on Nov. 13. Two women, aged 46 and 82 were injured in the attack and have been hospitalized. In the city, over 40 high-rise and private buildings, more than two dozen commercial buildings, and several gas pipelines and power lines were damaged, according to Reznichenko. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk
One hell of a year
Last November, the Kyiv Independent was founded by 30 journalists who were fired for defending their editorial independence. One year later, we are the voice of Ukraine bringing you the unfiltered truth about Russia’s brutal war. Stand with the Kyiv Independent.
photo-0
photo-1
photo-2
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK