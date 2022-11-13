Governor: Russian forces shell Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injure 2.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko reported that Russia shelled the city of Nikopol as well as Marhanets community overnight on Nov. 13. Two women, aged 46 and 82 were injured in the attack and have been hospitalized. In the city, over 40 high-rise and private buildings, more than two dozen commercial buildings, and several gas pipelines and power lines were damaged, according to Reznichenko.