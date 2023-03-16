Join 10,000+ Kyiv Independent members todaySupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Governor: Russian forces attack Nikopol, Marhanets damaging civilian infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news deskFebruary 25, 2023 8:41 am
Share

Russian forces attacked the communities of Nikopol and Marhanets overnight on Feb. 25, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lyask reported.

According to Lyask, Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopolskyi District nine times with heavy artillery, damaging power lines, private enterprises, over 30 homes, three schools, and other infrastructure. 

No casualties were reported.

On Feb. 24, Lyask reported that Russian forces shelled communities in Dnipropetrovsk over 100 times, targeting Myrivske, Marhanets, and Nikopol. No casualties were reported.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

Share our dream.
Support our reporting
I dream of the day when the main headline on the Kyiv Independent’s website will be ‘UKRAINE WINS’ and we can start covering the post-war transformation of Ukraine.
Olga Rudenko, editor-in-chief
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK