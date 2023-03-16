Governor: Russian forces attack Nikopol, Marhanets damaging civilian infrastructure

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Russian forces attacked the communities of Nikopol and Marhanets overnight on Feb. 25, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lyask reported.

According to Lyask, Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk Oblast’s Nikopolskyi District nine times with heavy artillery, damaging power lines, private enterprises, over 30 homes, three schools, and other infrastructure.

No casualties were reported.

On Feb. 24, Lyask reported that Russian forces shelled communities in Dnipropetrovsk over 100 times, targeting Myrivske, Marhanets, and Nikopol. No casualties were reported.