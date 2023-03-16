Governor: Russia shelled communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 100 times

Russian forces shelled communities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over 100 times on Feb. 24, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

According to Lysak, Russian troops attacked the communities of Myrivske, Marhanets, and Nikopol.

No casualties were reported.

On Feb. 19, Lysak reported that Russia’s shelling of the Myrivska community left 350 private households without electricity.

In another territorial community of Marhanets, two civilians - a 70-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman - were wounded in the attack. They have been transferred to a local hospital. In the Nikopol community, 13 private residences and two gas pipelines were damaged, and two cars, a tractor and a motorcycle were completely destroyed.

“Freedom has a bitter price, but we will endure,” Lysak said.