Governor: Russian forces attack Kherson Oblast, injuring 5 people

Russian troops struck a market in Beryslav, Kherson Oblast, on the morning of Jan. 2, wounding five people, three of which are in “serious condition,” reported Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych.

Beryslav may have been fired upon from occupied Kakhova, added Yanushevych.

Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of occupation.

On Jan. 1 alone, Russian forces attacked liberated parts of Kherson Oblast 71 times, killing one civilian and injuring four.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Jan. 1 that Russia’s military has been shelling settlements in Kherson Oblast with the intention of forcing civilians to flee the region.