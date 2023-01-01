General Staff: Russian army shells Kherson Oblast to force Ukrainians to flee

General Staff said on Jan. 1 that the Russian military had been shelling settlements in Kherson Oblast specifically to force civilians flee the region.

The Russian army has been shelilng the non-occupied part of the southern Kherson Oblast and the city of Kherson daily. The Ukrainian forces liberated Kherson on Nov. 11 after eight months of occupation. On Dec. 30 alone, the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast were shelled over 60 times, and two civilians were injured.

Russia also keeps mobilizing people in the occupied Crimean peninsula, which borders Kherson Oblast. According to the General Staff report, the Russian military commissariats have been checking the lists of potential conscripts to find those who can be mobilized this year.