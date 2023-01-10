Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Governor: Russian attacks on Kharkiv Oblast kill 2 people, injure 7

by The Kyiv Independent news deskJanuary 10, 2023 10:00 am
Share

Over the past day, Russian attacks on the Kupianskyi, Chuhuivskyi, and Kharkivskyi districts in Kharkiv Oblast killed two people and injured seven, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported on Jan. 10. 

Syniehubov said that a missile attack on Shevchenkove in the Kupianskyi district killed two women and injured six people, including a 10-year-old girl. In Dvorichna, a Russian attack injured a 43-year-old man who is now hospitalized.

Syniehubov said that demining efforts are ongoing in the region, adding that the State Emergency Service defused 72 unexploded ordinances over the past day.

On Jan. 9, a Russian attack on a local market in the village of Shevchenkove killed a 60-year-old woman and injured seven people, including a 13-year-old child, according to Syniehubov.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

“The Kyiv Independent is thebest
English-language source
for news about Ukraine, from Ukraine. It is independent journalism at its best, building on years of incredible work by many others who also understood the importance of a free press to democracy.”
Emily C.,Kyiv Independent community member
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK