Saturday, March 25, 2023

Governor: Russia shells humanitarian aid point in Kherson, injuring 2

by The Kyiv Independent news deskMarch 25, 2023 3:46 pm
Russian forces shelled a humanitarian aid delivery point in the southern city of Kherson, injuring two civilians, according to the regional governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

The governor said a 41-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were hospitalized with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

Over March 24, Russia attacked Ukrainian-controlled parts of Kherson Oblast 67 times, firing 301 shells from heavy artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. Kherson was shelled seven times, with 23 shells hitting residential buildings and a medical facility.

The Kherson City Council urged residents to evacuate amid nearly constant Russian attacks.

Kherson city and other settlements on the west back of the Dnipro River have been continuously subject to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

