Governor: Russia shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery five times
November 26, 2022 9:40 am
According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian troops fired almost 60 shells at Nikopol, its neighboring town of Marhanets, and surrounding villages overnight on Nov. 26.
No casualties have been reported, Reznichenko said.
