Monday, December 26, 2022

Governor: Russia attacked hospitals in Kherson on Dec. 24.

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 25, 2022 7:06 pm
Russian troops continue to attack hospitals in the liberated parts of Kherson Oblast, launching “targeted terrorist attacks on institutions providing assistance to people,” Kherson Oblast Governor Yaroslav Yanushevych reported on Dec. 25. 

“Yesterday (on Dec. 24), the enemy hit two medical facilities in Kherson,” Yanushevych said. 

In a Telegram post, the governor elaborated that Russian forces had attacked the territory of the Kherson Oblast Clinical Hospital, as well as a psychiatric hospital, damaging the latter's roof and heating system. 

A Russian artillery attack on central Kherson on Dec. 24 killed at least ten and injured 55 civilians, according to Yanushevych.  

The Kyiv Independent news desk
