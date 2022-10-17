Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGovernor: Bilohorivka is completely destroyed.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 20, 2022 1:50 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Governor Serhiy Haidai, the city and its surroundings are left without running water because of significant destruction. "About a million residents of occupied Luhansk Oblast are without water," he added.


