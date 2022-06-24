Governor: At least 3 killed, 2 injured in Donetsk Oblast due to Russian shelling on the morning of June 24.
June 24, 2022 10:39 am
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, a missile strike on Kostyantynivka killed one civilian. In the settlement of Raihorodok, Russia’s shelling killed two civilians and injured one. Russian military continues shelling Marinka, damaging a kindergarten and seven houses.