externalGovernor: At least 3 killed, 2 injured in Donetsk Oblast due to Russian shelling on the morning of June 24.

June 24, 2022 10:39 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, a missile strike on Kostyantynivka killed one civilian. In the settlement of Raihorodok, Russia’s shelling killed two civilians and injured one. Russian military continues shelling Marinka, damaging a kindergarten and seven houses.

