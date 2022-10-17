Governor: 6 civilians killed, 4 injured in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 28

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces killed two civilians in Toretsk, one in Bakhmut, one in Pivnichne, one in Blahodatne, and one in Mykolaivka.

According to Kyrylenko, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Russia has killed 901 civilians in Donetsk Oblast, not including Mariupol and Volnovakha.