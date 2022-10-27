Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Governor: Russian forces kill 3 civilians, injure 2 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct 26

October 27, 2022 8:30 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that three people were killed in Bakhmut. 

According to Kyrylenko, at least 1103 civilians have been killed and 2474 wounded in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion. 

These numbers don’t include casualties in occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.

