Governor: Russian forces kill 3 civilians, injure 2 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct 26

by The Kyiv Independent news desk

Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that three people were killed in Bakhmut.

According to Kyrylenko, at least 1103 civilians have been killed and 2474 wounded in Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

These numbers don’t include casualties in occupied Mariupol and Volnovakha.