Governor: 2 groups of Russian drones cross into Ukraine's skies

Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim reported late on Dec. 31 that two groups of Russian drones have been spotted and are moving towards the cities of Dnipro, Melitopol and Mykolaiv. Air defense has already downed one.

Air raid alerts have been activated in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Earlier on Dec. 31, Russia launched a fresh barrage of missiles across Ukraine, killing at least one person and wounding over 30.