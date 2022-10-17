Governor: 2 civilians killed, 3 injured in Donetsk Oblast on Sept. 23
September 24, 2022 9:41 am
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that Russian forces killed a civilian in Bakhmut and one in Krasnohorivka. At least 882 people have been killed in Donetsk Oblast thus far, although it is currently impossible to estimate the exact number of victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
