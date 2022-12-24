Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Support us
AboutTeamJobsJoin The Team
Saturday, December 24, 2022

Germany to supply Ukraine with bridge-laying tanks, border protection vehicles

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 2, 2022 2:29 am
Share
Germany has handed over to Ukraine unmanned surface vessels, some bridge-laying tanks and dozens of border protection vehicles as part of their new batch of military aid, according to a statement posted on the German government website. 

The equipment delivered to Ukraine over the past few days includes three Beaver bridge-laying tanks, eight unmanned surface vessels (two were transferred to Ukraine earlier), 12 border protection vehicles (65 of them have already been provided in total), 4,000 sleeping bags (in addition to the 10,000 delivered earlier), spare parts for Mi-24 helicopters, and 30 ambulances.
The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

We don’t want a lot for Christmas
Our Christmas wishlist this year is power generators, a Starlink, warm sleeping bags, and candles. But the thing we need most is your support. Help us reach our goal of 10,000 members by the end of the year.
visamasterCardpaypal

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

OK