German Economy Minister Robert Habeck told ARD on Jan.8 that “it can't be ruled out” that Germany would hand over its Leopard tanks to support the Ukrainian army.

Operated by several European militaries, Leopard 2 tanks have an effective range of over 2,000 meters and can move at a maximum speed of 72 kilometers per hour.

German Chancellor has repeatedly rejected the prospect of sending Leopards to Ukraine, despite local arms manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) indicating its readiness to provide Ukraine with 100 units.

Meanwhile, on Jan. 7, Antti Hakkianen, chairman of the Finnish Defense Committee, said Finland was ready to provide Ukraine with Leopard 2 tanks "if Europe gives the green light".

On Jan.6, Germany announced that it would deliver about 40 Marder infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine by the end of March. The announcement came on the same day that Washington confirmed the inclusion of 50 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles in the largest ever package of U.S. military aid to Ukraine.

While Ukraine's European partners have sent hundreds of Soviet-era tanks, many with modern upgrades, no country