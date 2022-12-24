Help us reach 10,000 membersSupport our reporting
Saturday, December 24, 2022

General Staff: Ukrainian forces hit 8 Russian personnel concentration areas

by The Kyiv Independent news deskDecember 23, 2022 8:29 am
Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit three Russian command points, eight personnel concentration areas, and three ammunition depots on Dec. 22, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in the latest update. Meanwhile, Russian forces conducted six missile strikes and six airstrikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements more than 70 times with multiple rocket launchers over the same reporting period. According to the military, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. 

Ukraine’s Air Force, meanwhile, struck Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment eight times on the same day, destroying three anti-aircraft missile systems and one drone. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine.

