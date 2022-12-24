General Staff: Ukrainian forces hit 8 Russian personnel concentration areas

Ukraine’s rocket and artillery forces hit three Russian command points, eight personnel concentration areas, and three ammunition depots on Dec. 22, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces said in the latest update. Meanwhile, Russian forces conducted six missile strikes and six airstrikes and shelled Ukrainian positions and settlements more than 70 times with multiple rocket launchers over the same reporting period. According to the military, Russian troops attacked settlements in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Ukraine’s Air Force, meanwhile, struck Russian troops, weapons, and military equipment eight times on the same day, destroying three anti-aircraft missile systems and one drone.